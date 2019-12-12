Police arrest bank robbery suspect

Police have identified the suspect in Tuesday’s bank robbery as Jason Cromie, 28. Cromie was arrested in South Burlington by South Burlington Police in collaboration with the Burlington Police Department, U.S. Marshals, and Essex Police Department. He has been charged in conjunction with alleged robberies in South Burlington and at the People’s United Bank in Burlington. Cromie is being held on an existing warrant and $25,000 bail in connection with the South Burlington case.

“From the time Burlington dispatch received the alarm to Mr. Cromie’s apprehension in South Burlington, officers and detectives from the Burlington police department and other partners chased leads, obtained court orders, and put in hours of investigatory effort. It all contributed to this very successful resolution,” Burlington police said in a statement.

Police say Cromie robbed People’s United Bank at 2 Burlington Square shortly after 11am Tuesday. Then, according to a report in the Burlington Free Press, around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Cromie entered Community Bank on Shelburne Road in South Burlington and produced a note demanding cash from the teller. The note also indicated he had a gun. Cromie allegedly fled the bank on foot with cash, the report said.