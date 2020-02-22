South Burlington police launch investigation tied to Christopher Matott case

South Burlington Police say an internal investigation will be launched to determine what two officers may have known about Christopher Matott.

Matott, 31, a Winooski police officer, is facing aggravated domestic assault and other related charges.

South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke confirmed Friday, that Matott worked for the department for nearly three years, before resigning in good standing in 2017.

Chief Burke says the Vermont State Police investigation identified two South Burlington officers as potentially knowing about allegations involving Matott and the alleged victim.

Burke notes under department policy, officers are required to report such information.

In an email to reporters, Burke wrote in part, “The prevalence of domestic violence in our society is understated and often kept silent. Survivors of domestic violence need to be supported and resourced, often the police are entrusted to do this work with our partner agencies.”