South Burlington, VT – South Burlington Police are looking for a man they say stabbed a woman several times Monday morning in an apartment building.

South Burlington Police say they were called to the apartment building on Lime Kiln road for a reported stabbing. Police say officers arrived to find a woman with stab wounds to the head, neck and arms. The woman was taken by ambulance to University of Vermont Medical Center. Police say she was treated for her injuries and released.

Police are looking for Kevin Mack, 51 of South Burlington. Police say he is the victim’s partner and they say he punched the woman in the face and stabbed her several times before driving off. He is believed to be in a late model Chevrolet Malibu with the Vermont license plate number KAN 932.

Police say Mack was already facing charges from an October 2022 arrest for assaulting this same domestic partner. He was out on pre-trial conditions of release. Anyone who knows where Mack is or has any information about what happened is urged to call the South Burlington Police.