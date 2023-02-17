South Burlington, VT – A South Burlington man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and merchandise from area Lowes stores. Police say Harley MacDonald, 37 is a suspect in two recent thefts of power tools this month and a total of four thefts from Lowes in South Burlington since the start of the year. Two of these are felony offenses.

Police say Lowes informed them that MacDonald is associated with the theft of $46,000 worth of merchandise from their local stores over the past year.

Source: South Burlington Police Dept.

Police are looking for help locating MacDonald. If you know where he is, please notify South Burlington Police.