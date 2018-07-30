South Burlington police offer $5,000 reward for arrest of Leroy Headley

Police in South Burlington are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Leroy Headley, who is accused of shooting Anako “Annette” Lumumbal, his longtime domestic partner and the father of their two children, on May 3.

Headley, 36, whose whereabouts remain unknown, faces charges of second-degree murder and sexual assault on a minor. Police say Headley’s car was found on a city street in Albany, New York, in May. Investigators issued a search warrant on the vehicle, though police have declined to say what evidence, if any, was found.

On Monday, police said Headley may have planned in advance to flee and he may be receiving assistance in remaining hidden from law enforcement. Headley, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous, may be living in another community under an assumed name.

Headley lived in Vermont for much of the recent past, police said, but is also known to have resided in Jamaica. He also traveled to Brooklyn and Queens, New York regularly.

Anyone with information on Headley and his whereabout should call South Burlington Police at 802-846-4111.