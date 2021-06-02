South Burlington police search for Jiffy Mart burglar

South Burlington police are searching for a person they say broke into a local convenience store in May and made off with about $2,000 worth of tobacco products.

The break-in occurred at about 2:30 a.m. May 24 at the Jiffy Mart at 110 Kennedy Dr. in South Burlington. The alleged burglar — wearing a camouflage jacket, a red hooded sweatshirt, gloves, dark pants. and dark shoes — loaded the stolen goods into a black trash bag and fled, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the person. Anyone with information is asked to contact SBPD Detective Kevin Grealis at 802-846-4628 or kgrealis@southburlingtonpolice.org.