The South Burlington Police are looking for the two people shown in the attached image. They’re persons of interest in a larceny and fraud case from earlier this month.

Someone reported on October 19 that their purse was stolen from a car at an unspecified location in the city that morning. The victim’s bank cards were also used at various stores throughout the city. There’s no indication of which stores those were, but the victim has reportedly lost $10,000.

If you know anything about either of the people seen here, call the South Burlington P.D. at (802) 846-4197.