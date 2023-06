South Burlington, VT – Police in South Burlington are trying to find a suspect accused of robbing the Champlain Farms on Williston Road. The suspect is described as a white man taller than 6 feet, with patchy facial hair, wearing a black t-shirt and gray gym shorts.

Police say he went up to the clerk and acted like he had a weapon, then demanded cash and cigarettes before walking out of the store.

Anyone with more info should call South Burlington police.