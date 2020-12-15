South Burlington police seek driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

A 34-year-old Plainfield man died after he was struck by two vehicles Monday in South Burlington.

Police say Jermee Slaughter was hit near 1210 Shelburne Rd. shortly before 10:30 p.m., initially by a northbound vehicle that then left the scene. A second vehicle then struck Slaughter as he lay in the roadway. That driver, an 18-year-old Burlington man, stopped and remained on the scene until officers arrived.

Slaughter was transported by South Burlington Fire / Rescue to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

No charges have been filed. Police say their investigation so far includes evidence left at the scene from the first vehicle, as well as a video from various sources.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Det/Sgt. Gerry Eno at geno@southburlingtonpolice.org or call the the South Burlington Police Department.