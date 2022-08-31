South Burlington, VT — The South Burlington Police Department is warning locals of a phone scam dubbed the “grandparent scam”, where scammers call the victim and say that a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested.

The scammers will then tell the victim that a large sum of money is needed to help the relative and will ask them to go to the bank and withdraw a large amount of cash. They will then have a “courier” pick up the money from your house.

“So it’s definitely a country-wide scam, what we’re seeing is, these groups, like an organized crime group, show up for only a few days,” said Corporal Sarah Keller. “They run their scam, and then they stop. It’s the older population that’s getting targeted for this, just because of their devotion to family and everything like that.”

At least 10 grandparent scams were reported in Vermont since May. Three of those were reported to the South Burlington Police Department and victims were scammed out of a total of $50,000. Even though the scam last happened in May, police believe the scammers are currently back in town after they received a few reports on Tuesday of unsuccessful grandparent scams.

Keller added if you receive a call that sounds like this grandparent scam, contact your local police department.