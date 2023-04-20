South Burlington, VT – The College Bound program at South Burlington High School has received a mini-grant worth $1,800 to help the program cover the expenses of taking students to visit college campuses throughout Vermont, according to an announcement from South Burlington School District on Wednesday.

This grant, from the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation, will increase access to higher education for first-generation college students by introducing them to various post-secondary education options.

The College Bound has partnered with the Community College of Vermont and dual enrollment opportunities to provide students with opportunities to explore college.

This year, the program has facilitated eight campus visits for approximately 50 students, and it recently took 35 students to the VSAC College and Careers event at St. Michael’s College.

The program’s efforts are aimed at reducing barriers for all students, especially those who are the first in their families to attend college.

According to SBHS School Counselor Lindsey Hudson, campus visits are an important part of demystifying the college application process and showing students that there is a college out there for everyone.

“I love getting students on campuses to see what college is all about. To hear directly from the admissions representatives and current students, and to understand that there is a college out there for everyone,” said Hudson.