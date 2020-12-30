South Burlington restaurant adapts for NYE celebrations

New Year’s Eve is typically one of the most fun and festive nights of the year for restaurants. Phillip Clayton is the Executive Chef at Guild Tavern in South Burlington. The restaurant is offering a fancy three course special for New Year’s Eve, but this year all of the orders are takeout.

“One hundred and eighty five dollars for two people, if you want the whole package which comes with the champagne, and even a bonus gift card as well as a dessert for two, and then if you want to get the items ala carte or individually,” Clayton said.

One of the dishes on the menu that Clayton is excited about is the handmade gnocchi.

“We are going to serve it with some Maine lobster, the lobster is going to be poached, and then warmed with some butter lemon and chalets and then served over the hand rolled potato gnocchi,” Clayton said.

Right now the restaurant has six employees a day. They plan to bring in more for New Year’s Eve to make the dishes because they take a lot of time.

Clayton said in November when they saw the COVID cases climbing and received the single household dining mandate from the governor, they decided to switch to takeout for two reasons.

“The single household mandate makes it a bit more challenging to be financially viable with dining operations but also as a group and members of the community we were asking ourselves how we can operate in the safest possible way,” Clayton said.

In Tuesday’s press conference, Governor Phil Scott said his biggest concern for New Year’s Eve is larger gatherings with multiple families.

“We believe they would be safer in a restaurant where there is 50 percent capacity, where a single household is seating at a table and is spaced apart,” Governor Scott said.

As for Guild Tavern they hope to offer their indoor dining soon.