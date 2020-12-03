Top five Ugly Mask finalists announced

Vermonters have submitted their masks for the first ever Ugly Mask Contest, and the South Burlington Rotary Club has chosen the top five finalists in each of the three categories.

The categories range from adults, to middle and high school students and elementary school students.

You can vote of your favorite mask by heading over to the South Burlington Rotary Club’s Facebook page and like your favorite mask from each category. The most likes from each category will win a $100 gift card to Amazon.

You can vote for as many masks as you would like, but you have until December 8th, 2020 to vote for your favorites.

