South Burlington school board member blasts superintendent over handling of racist comment in classroom

It just became public knowledge on Thursday that a teacher at South Burlington High School faced discipline earlier this year for a racist remark in the classroom.

The mother of the African-American student who reported the teacher’s comment is speaking out, and so are school district officials. The aforementioned mother is a South Burlington School Board member, and she has harsh words for the superintendent over his handling of the incident.

Dr. Travia Childs was elected to the South Burlington School Board on Town Meeting Day in March. A week later, her son Jeremiah was in class at the high school when another student reportedly said that a circular object — being made by a 3D printer — looked like a noose.

Dr. Childs wrote on social media that the teacher laughed and mentioned hanging someone with a noose from the Black Lives Matter flag outside the school. School district officials acknowledge a racially insensitive remark by the student, as well as the teacher’s comment about hanging a noose from the flag. In its own written statement, the district did not mention any comments about a person being hanged.

School Board chair Bridget Burkhardt is one of two people quoted in that statement.

“We are horrified by this behavior,” she said in a phone interview. “This is obviously not behavior that we would ever want in the district, and we are taking it extremely seriously.”

After Jeremiah Childs reported the comments, school officials placed the teacher on leave while they investigated. They found the teacher, and the student who made the initial remark, both violated district policies on hazing, harassment and bullying.

In part, South Burlington School Superintendent David Young wrote:

“After consultation with the high school principal and with his support, I issued significant consequences that cannot be disclosed for privacy reasons, and after complying with those consequences, the teacher returned to the classroom.”

Young noted that the teacher admitted to making the remark, apologized and expressed willingness to accept whatever punishment would be deemed appropriate. He also noted the teacher retired at the end of the school year in June.

Dr. Childs alleges that fear of a lawsuit by the teachers’ union — the Vermont NEA –prevented the district from firing the teacher. Young’s and Burkhardt’s written statement does not address that allegation.

Dr. Childs wrote:

“The South Burlington School District Administrator failed to protect my son. He would talk about this issue daily, and I cried because I felt helpless because of my new position.”

The school board — without Dr. Childs — voted to conduct a direct inspection of how administrators handled the incident. On the same day in July that the person hired to do the inspection was scheduled to deliver findings, Burkhardt said that something changed.

“We were instead sent a letter by the (school district’s) attorneys saying that this person felt she had a conflict of interest because she knew too many of the parties involved, and that her lawyers had said she should not continue the work,” she said.

The board is looking for another third party to conduct the inspection.

Dr. Childs also wrote:

“Although Administrators will come and go, nothing can erase the pain. Jeremiah hated being in South Burlington, and as soon as he graduated, he left. His attitude had changed, and I pray that he can begin healing after leaving South Burlington.”

Local 22 & Local 44 News reached out to Dr. Childs and to Young regarding this story. As of late Thursday night, neither had replied to our request for an interview.