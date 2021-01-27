South Burlington school board proposes budget

On Wednesday the South Burlington school board presented its budget to be voted on in March and it would go up by about $3 million dollars.

The South Burlington school board is asking voters to approve a budget of just more than $55 million dollars. School Board Chair Bridget Burkhardt said there are many things contributing to the increases.

“Salaries and wages, we do have contracts settled with our support staff union and our teachers union for next year and those are in this budget,” Burkhardt said.

Under the current budget the board had to cut a lot of programming. This new proposed budget would make some additions, including replacing a school bus and adding more computers.

“We also reduced a HR staff member last year in the budget cuts and made many changes in health care given the pandemic and many people taking leaves and having health challenges,” Burkhardt said. “We really need the HR coordinator back.”

Enrollment is one factor driving an increase in the budget.

“Just before the pandemic a very noticeable uptick, we had some affordable housing open up in South Burlington which brought a lot of new students into our system,” Burkhardt said. “This trend is expected to continue based on new housing that is in development in South Burlington.”

Burkhardt said this is putting pressure on the elementary schools and high school in terms of class size and space.

“The high school is expected to pick up 14 students next year so overall the district is expecting K-12 to pick up 44 students next year,” Burkhardt said.

The budget is expected to decrease homestead property tax rates between 4-10%.

“It’s likely that many people will see the value of their property go up with the reappraisal, but the rate that they are taxed at should go down significantly,” Burkhardt said.

South Burlington residents will vote on school budgets on Town Meeting Day on March 2 or early voting by mail by contacting the town clerk’s office.