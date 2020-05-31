South Burlington stabbing victim and suspect related

Early this morning, the South Burlington Police responded to a stabbing at the Anchorage Inn on Dorset and Market Street.

The victim and suspect are related, however police have not released any information identifying them, or their relation to each other. Both the victim and suspect were transported to the UVM Medical Center. The victim had multiple stab wounds, and underwent surgery this morning.

“We do on occasion see acts like this, and this could well end up being an aggravated domestic assault or potentially an attempted homicide, but again it’s really early in the case to comment further,” said South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke.

Police say there is no threat to the public.