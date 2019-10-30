South Burlington to hold forum on resources for domestic violence survivors

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Elected officials, law enforcement and local organizations are coming together to highlight the resources available for domestic violence survivors.

A community forum will be held on Wednesday night at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, featuring a panel discussion from members of law enforcement on how to report incidents of domestic violence. They’ll also discuss warning signs for youth and adults.

Those in attendance will be able to participate in a discussion about how the community should respond to domestic violence, and how individual families can help address it.

One in four women experience domestic violence in their lifetime. Almost one out of five murder victims in the U.S. were killed by an intimate partner. The city of South Burlington is holding the forum during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it is the second of two events.