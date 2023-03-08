Vermont Town Meeting Day 2023 is in the books, and leaders across the state are now turning the page to what comes next.

One city with a lot of work to get to is South Burlington, where voters approved every single item on the ballot by significant margins, including multiple city and school infrastructure projects. Some of the notable projects approved were updates to City Center, including a new bike and pedestrian bridge going over Interstate 89 near exit 14, a boardwalk in City Center Park, and improvements to Williston Road and the White Street/Midas Drive intersection. However, city leaders say construction on those projects likely won’t start until 2024.

Furthermore, voters approved both school articles, including a bond that will add eight new Zero Energy Modular (ZEM) units to the South Burlington School District. ZEMs are essentially classroom trailers, and are being used to address over-enrollment in the district.

Superintendent Violet Nichols says they hope to have the new units ready before next school year.

“We have already gone through the process now of doing a lot of the pre-construction pieces,” Nichols said. “So permitting, planning, drawings are completed. We’re poised to begin construction and be in a good place this summer.”

Nichols adds the construction companies the district is working with are still dealing with some supply chain issues, so while they hope to get the ZEMs up by August, they could be delayed until the fall.

Other projects the district can now fund thanks to voters include a new roof for the Middle School and new windows for the High School, which will be completed over the next few years.