South Burlington voters overwhelmingly reject plan to build new school

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Voters overwhelmingly rejected plans to build a new middle school and high school on Tuesday.

6514 voters said no to the project, while 1712 approved of it.

School district officials have long believed Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School and South Burlington High School on Dorset Street need replacing.

According to the district, the schools’ heating, roofing, electrical and plumbing systems are beginning to fail. And there logistical problems, as well: Cafeterias, gyms, and the high school auditorium are too small for the student population, which is expected to grow in the coming years.

Long term solutions, however, come with a long term cost. Homeowners would have seen significant annual property tax increases for 32 years. A household earning less than $136,500 annually would be eligible to pay education taxes based on income.

The District mentioned factors that could lower the liability – Grand List growth for the State, for example. The long term financial ramifications of the project, however, had some voters concerned at a January meeting.

“The presentation we just received, in terms of hearing all relevant information, I would give a grade of F,” said Gerry Silverstein. “20 years into this bond, low and moderate income individuals are going to be devastated by the cost.”

City Council Chair Helen Riehle wondered in January if voters would approve of the plans given the city’s elementary schools could also need renovations in the future.

“This is a huge ask, but then in five to ten years, you might need some additional large figures,” Riehle said.