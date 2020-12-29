South Burlington’s solid waste drop-off site sees high turn out after holidays

Are your boxes piling up from the holidays? Well, Michele Morris with Chittenden Solid Waste (CSWD) District says you’re not the only one.

On Monday, almost 700 cars lined up outside CSWD’s drop-off site in South Burlington to properly discard their waste.

“We really appreciate how engaged and how supportive our community has been,” said Michele Morris, Director of Outreach and Communications with CSWD.

One South Burlington resident, who visits the site regularly, says she’s never seen the line so long. The mother of four says she had plenty of previously wrapped boxes to recycle.

“…Lots of presents, especially this year because…since we couldn’t be with family, everyone shipped their stuff to us so we got a lot of boxes,” said Genevieve Nystrom.

Morris says Chittenden County drop-off sites were closed after Christmas to give employees a well-deserved break.

“After a long hard year that they’ve had…and to enable them to be home with their families for the holidays,” said Morris.

As result, residents flocked to the site when it reopened on Monday. Despite the long wait, Mrs. Nystrom says she didn’t mind waiting 20 minutes.

“We try to do our part to help the environment. We’re fortunate that Vermont is pretty green so they have a lot of different times for when you can come here,” said Nystrom.

To avoid long lines, Morris advises residents to come to the facility in the mornings or hold onto your waste until after the holidays. Additionally, there are certain items you should separate from your recycling bin including batteries, Christmas lights, plastic bags and styrofoam.

“They get tangled up in the machinery or if it’s the wrong material reduce the value of that recycle item or they can even be dangerous for the workers at facilities,” said Morris.

Vermonters can also recycle their wreathes and Christmas trees as long as the wood is clean and free from decorations, metal, or wire.

“The next stage is just reducing how much we consume in general,” said Morris.

If you have questions about your items, fees, or hours of operation, Morris encourages Vermonters to visit CSWD.net or call the hotline at 802-872-8111 between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.