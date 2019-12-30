South Hero man arrested after I-89 crash reportedly leads to fistfight

A South Hero man is due in court on January 16 after being arrested for his role in a crash and an alleged fistfight on Interstate 89 South.

Vermont State Police say Steven Bessette Jr., 33, was driving erratically on the highway in Colchester just after 12:00 p.m. Sunday at a high speed. Investigators say he lost control and crashed, suffering minor injuries.

When another driver stopped to check on him, police say Bessette got into an argument and punched the other driver in the face. That other person then apparently punched Bessette in the face as well, knocking him out.

Bessette is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence, as well as careless and negligent operation.