An inmate at Southern State Correctional in Springfield who’d been in the prison’s infirmary for nearly a month has died at Springfield Hospital.

Vermont State Police say he was Henry Butson, 74, of St. Johnsbury. Officials with the Vermont Department of Corrections add that he experienced heart problems and difficulty breathing at about 6:00 Sunday morning. An ambulance brought Butson to the emergency department at Springfield Hospital, where he died at about 9:00.

An autopsy will be performed in Burlington and a VSP detective is investigating Butson’s death. However, authorities don’t believe it to be suspicious.

Butson had been incarcerated since June of 2003; he was serving 25 years to life in prison. The Times Argus reported in 2004 that he pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her new lover.