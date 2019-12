The Plattsburgh Common Council did not hold any discussion Thursday night of a new local law that it passed about water and sewer rates. The new rates take effect immediately. At its November 21 meeting, environmental manager Jonathan Ruff told the council the city's water fund is operating at a deficit of about $600,000 per year. "The larger users in particular -- how much demand do they have the potential to exert on a system? We might have some users who don't use a lot of water, but we have to be prepared to supply them with a lot of water, maybe for a fire," he said.

Under the new rate schedule, the first for the city in a decade, anyone who uses 17,000 gallons of water or fewer per month will see a reduction in their gross water rate. "The fixed fee is going to escalate upward based on service size, and it's going to be designed to, for now, bring this budget into balance," Ruff said on November 21.