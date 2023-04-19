Just four-and-a-half months into the year, there have already been six deaths among inmates at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont, with the most recent happening Monday morning.

Workers found 46-year-old David Mitchell from Springfield unresponsive in his cell around 9:30 that morning. They tried providing medical aid to him, but he was pronounced dead approximately 40 minutes later. The cause of death is not known yet, but staff told investigators Mitchell had complained about having trouble breathing that morning.

Officials with the Vermont State Employees Association, the labor union where prison workers are members, said the drastic increase in deaths at the prison has also caused an increase in mental health issues among workers, many of whom are already working 12 to 16 hour shifts due to low staffing numbers.

“Whenever there’s a death, it really is a traumatic experience,” said Steve Howard, the Executive Director of the Vermont State Employees Association. “It adds to a very difficult job that our members do each and every day. The mental health of our members who work in this facility has depleted in just one year’s time There was a 300-percent increase in the number of our members who reported to this independent source that in a year’s time they had suicidal thoughts.”

Along with the inmate deaths and mental health issues among staff, the prison is also going through leadership issues. Mike Lyon, the Superintendent of Southern State Correctional Facility, was placed on paid administrative leave last week, as the Vermont Department of Human Resources is investigating alleged misconduct against him. However, they say those misconduct allegations are unrelated to any of the six deaths.

The six deaths at the prison this year already matches the total number of deaths reported there in 2022.