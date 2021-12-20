With the holidays right around the corner, many Vermonters are finding it difficult to schedule COVID tests. In order to provide more local residents opportunities to get tested, the state has opened up testing special testing sites on December 23 and 30. The sites are listed below:

Berlin – 1311 Barre-Montpelier Road, open 8:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Burlington – 405 Pine Street, open 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Appointments for the 23 are full.

Brattleboro – Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 417 Canal Street. Open 2:00 – 6:00 pm. Appointments for the 23 are full .

. Glover – 48 Country Road, open 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Middlebury – 55 Middle Road, Dec. 23 8:00 am – 3:00 pm, Dec. 30 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

Morrisville – 609 Washington Highway, open 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Newport – Newport Ambulance Services, 830 Union St. open 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Rutland – 275 Stratton Road, 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Rutland – Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen St. open 9:00 am – 10:00 am and 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Springfield – 51 Pearl St., Level 2, open 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

St. Albans – 27 Fisher Pond Rd. open 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Appointments for December 23 are full.

St. Johnsbury – Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice (parking lot), 161 Sherman Dr. open 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Waitsfield – 4355 Main St. open 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Wells River – Little River Health Care, 65 Main St. North, open 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Windsor – 289 County Rd. 9:00- am – 12:30 pm and 1:10 am – 4:00 pm

Winooski – 32 Mallets Bay Ave, open 9:00 am – 3:00 pm. Appointments for December 23 are full.

