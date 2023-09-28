Burlington, VT– Data from a 2020 Meryl Lynch report shows that 79% of American parents help their children financially in some way from ages 18 to 30. A new pilot program launched by Spectrum Youth and Family Services aims to give that same support to the city’s homeless youth.

The first of its kind in the northeast, the Direct Cash Transfer program will have ten youth receiving direct deposit payments every month for 18 months, totaling $30,000.

Mark Redmond, Spectrum Youth and Family Services CEO, says he believes the program will help people exit homelessness and the foster system.

“We think it’s a really good idea that’s going to help people get jobs and become productive, tax paying citizens with a good education,” says Redmond.

In the first month since the program launched, Redmond says two youth have used the funds to get apartments, freeing up two beds in the shelter.

“That’s why we’re doing this; to help kids who have been homeless, in a shelter, in foster homes, to make the next step forward,” says Redmond.

After the initial run of the program, Spectrum hopes to expand the service to reach 30 youth.