Speeding into a preview of the 57th Milk Bowl

Local 22 & Local 44’s Spencer Thomas is zipping up her drivers suit as Vermont’s famous stock car race kicks off this weekend on September 28th and 29th.

The 57th Milk Bowl is looked at as, “Thunder Roads version of the Super Bowl”, it’s a 150-lap race divided into three 50-lap segments, each scored separately.

This year, the Milk Bowl is expecting 40 or more cars and 26 of them will qualify for the feature. Today, we will be interviewing six of the drivers who will be taking part in this years event.

