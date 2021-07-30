“Wouldn’t miss it for the world:” Travis Roy Foundation prepares for final WIFFLE Ball tournament

A longtime tradition returns for the 20th, and final time, to Vermont, this summer.

The annual Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball Tournament has raised nearly $6.4 million to help people with spinal cord injuries. This year, organizers hope to raise $1 million.

“The camaraderie that goes on here is very, very unique. And as Travis said, there’s just magic here in what used to be a cow field,” said Lee Roy, Travis Roy’s father.

The event is named after the former Boston University men’s hockey player who was paralyzed in 1995 after suffering a spinal cord injury. Shortly after the accident, Travis Roy dedicated his life to helping other spinal cord survivors. He passed away in October 2020 at the age of 45.

Roy Lee said the tournament is testament to his son’s his strength, kindness, and philanthropy.

“You have to see it to truly understand what goes on out here. It’s so special,” he said.

Brian Irish, who was seriously injured in a car accident that left him quadriplegic, hasn’t missed a game since 2009.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said Irish, who ran a candle business for 26 years. He says he had to close shop because he could no longer use his stair chair.

“I was told I couldn’t go downstairs to make them anymore, so when I heard about the Travis Roy Foundation, I decided to donate all my candles to them to raise money,” Irish said. “They came in and talked to me and said, ‘Is there anything we can do for you,'” said Irish.

The foundation gave him a $13,000 for a new platform lift so Irish could go downstairs while staying in his wheelchair. “One less obstacle to conquer,” he said.

Irish plans to attend the tournament in August and to celebrate its 20th anniversary, and the final year that the foundation will sponsor the games.

“Travis’ wishes were to shut the foundation down as it has been (around) for the past 25 years,” “So we’re following his wishes,” Lee Roy said.

The tournament runs from Aug. 13 to ends Aug. 15. More than 300 players will compete on three fields: Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and the Field of Dreams. Teams will play three times until a champion is crowned.

Click here for more details and fundraising progress.