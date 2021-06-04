Splashing into summer: Myers Memorial Pool set to open in Winooski

This weekend Winooski residents will be able to cool down in the city’s new pool.

Myers Memorial Pool closed in 2016 for renovation. The plan was to reopen it in 2020, but the pandemic changed those plans.

“It was super disappointing last year when we weren’t able to open because of the pandemic,” said Jenny Hill, Recreation Program Manager for Winooski. “Inevitably, it delayed certain things and it just was not safe.”

After four years, Winooski residents can finally enjoy the water.

“I anticipate that we will be here together swimming laps a lot as a family while our daughter is in the other pool playing with her friends,” said Allyson Sprinkel.

Allyson started swimming laps with her husband before COVID-19, but when the pandemic hit, they had to stop. Now that the new Winooski pool is ready to open, she is looking forward to getting back into that routine.

“To have something just in the backyard where you can just walk down the street and have it be here is going to be great,” she said. “We are going to be swimming so much more.”

The facility includes six lap lanes, a zero entry program pool, spray features and a sixteen-foot waterslide.

For more details, or to sign up for swimming lessons, click here.