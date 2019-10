Burlington Sunrise Rotary Club and Feeding Chittenden are teaming up for the 6th Annual Trotting of the Turkeys. The event will take place on Saturday, November 2 at 11 AM on Church Street.

Online registration covers the cost of a turkey, plus needed resources. Registration includes a $50 individual or $100 family trot. Over the last five years the event has donated over 1,000 turkeys to Feeding Chittenden.