The weekend forecast looks 75% perfect! The reason it’s not getting 100% is because of a few spot showers that are expected to bubble up around lunchtime over the Northeast Kingdom. A quick downpour and a rumble of thunder is possible as temperatures climb to the middle 70’s. Sunday brings ample sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s!

Have a wonderful first weekend of June!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley