We are entering into our third and final week of this holiday season’s ‘Feed a Family’ food drive event. Our last stop takes us to Burlington’s south side City Market location this Thursday, December 14th. We’ll be collecting food and funds for families in need this holiday season and beyond.

One of our continued sponsors for this pit-stop of ‘Feed a Family’ is Vermont Federal Credit Union. Vermont Federal was a first-time sponsor last year for our summer version of this same event and so we’re happy they decided to team up with ABC22/FOX44 once again but for a different season.

Earlier this week, we had Vermont Federal Credit Union’s Vice President of Marketing, Peter Winch, in-studio to discuss the excitement surrounding this year’s food drive. Peter mentioned, “our mission statement is ‘helping Vermonters prosper no matter where they may be on life’s journey'”. Peter and Vermont Federal will be working hard to fulfill that mission statement by helping us collect non-perishables, shelf-stable items for our pets, sanitary products, and cash for all those in need this season. You can see the full interview with Vermont Federal Credit Union, here.

Three Mountain Roofing is a brand new, first-time sponsor of our ‘Feed a Family’ food drive this holiday season. We got to meet with Lee and Alisa Anderson, the owners of Three Mountain Roofing, during an in-studio interview this week. Lee talked a lot about why his company and team are getting involved now and what it means to all of them. Lee went on to say, “our core values are integrity, family, and community. Community and family really ties into this and I don’t think that anybody, certainly any child in Vermont, should go hungry.” To see and hear more about what this event means to the Andersons and Three Mountain Roofing, you can tune into the full interview right here.

As a reminder, we’ll be at the City Market on the south side of Burlington from 7 to 7 collecting non-perishables, sanitary products, pet food/shelf-stable products, and cash to help families in need this holiday season. The beneficiary of this last stop on our holiday tour of ‘Feed a Family’ will be the Vermont Food Bank. We look forward to saying hi and seeing you out there with a donation Thursday, December 14th.