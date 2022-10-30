Vermont State Police are looking into the circumstances that led up to a deadly crash in Hartland.

Scott Sargent, 55, of Springfield was driving a pickup truck on Quechee-Hartland Road just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say his truck drifted off of the roadway near the Briar Patch Road intersection and hit a tree. Sargent was not wearing a seat belt; he died before first responders could reach him.

Investigators are looking for witnesses. If you were nearby at the time, call the VSP Royalton barracks at (802) 234-9933.