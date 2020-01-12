Springfield man to serve 7 to 15 years for involuntary manslaughter

A man from Springfield, Vermont could be free in three and a half years after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Kyle Bolaski, 36, will spend seven to 15 years in prison with credit for time served.

According to the Valley News, Bolaski pleaded guilty on Thursday. He was convicted of second-degree murder in 2011 in the shooting death of Vincent Tamburello, Jr., but the Vermont Supreme Court later overturned Bolaski’s conviction.

He claims he acted in self-defense when Tamburello attacked him at a softball field in Chester in August 2008. In court, Bolaski apologized to Tamburello’s family and said that he was trying to disable a threat when he fired twice.