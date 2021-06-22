Springfield teen uses his Make-A-Wish to give back to the community

A Springfield teen was diagnosed with cancer and he used his Make-A-Wish to give back to his community.

Noah Zierfus was diagnosed with cancer in May 2020. He used his one wish to resurface the basketball courts in his town.

“So the court here was a little damaged and needed a little tune up, so I just decided to do the court,” Noah said.

To resurface the court, it cost more than three times a typical wish, but Make-A-Wish, the Hoehl Family Foundation, and the community of Springfield came together to raise an extra $20,000 to make it happen.

Noah has been playing this court since middle school. He wants future generations to be able to play on the same court as him.

“We grew up with this court but we didn’t grow up with it how it is right now,” Zierfus said. “So for them to be able to grow up with a good court as this one is, it’s just good for them.”

His mother Sarah Zierfus is his number one fan on and off the court.

“He has always been a really good kid and sports have been such a big part of his life,” Sarah Zierfus said. “And to give back, he just really wanted to give back for what the community has given to him, it’s just really exciting.”

The courts are owned by the Town of Springfield and managed by Parks and Recreation.

Joe Larose, a wish granter from Make-A-Wish Vermont, said it’s amazing Noah gave his wish back to the community.

“Who’s gone through as much as he has, to honestly have earned a wish and be thoughtful enough to give his wihs back to the community,” Larose said. “Not only Springfield, but the Springfield surrounding area and more importantly the youth in the area.”

Noah lives by this one quote to get him through tough times.

“When your back is against the wall the only way you can go is forward,” Noah said. “And it means like whatever your situation is, whatever you’re going through you just have to push through it.”