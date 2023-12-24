Investigators say a fire that rendered an apartment building in St. Albans City unlivable was an accident.

It started shortly before 1:00 Saturday afternoon on Bank Street. City fire crews found heavy smoke and flames billowing from the first floor when they arrived. They needed several hours to put out the flames with assistance from St. Albans Town, Swanton, Georgia and Milton.

The Vermont Department of Public Safety says the fire began in a dryer in a first-floor laundry room. A tenant tried to put it out with a hand-held extinguisher, but they couldn’t do so. No one was hurt, and all of the tenants have found other housing.