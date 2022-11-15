One of the largest Veteran Day parades across the Green Mountain state took place today.

Those in the St. Albans community came together to march in the city’s annual veteran parade and ceremony.

Some in attendance included U.S Senator Bernie Sanders, Albans city students and a World War II veteran.

“We’ve come together as a nation today to appreciate the enormous sacrifice that people like Bob Coon and others have made,” says Sen. Bernie Sanders (I). “These are people who put their lives on the line and some never come back.”

97-year-old Robert Coon is a World War II veteran who enlisted in the military in 1943. He didn’t even finish high-school. Instead, he spent his 19th birthday on a boat heading overseas.

“We made it over to Liverpool and there was a lot of evidence of the war over there, buildings were shot up,” says World War II Veteran Robert Coon.

Coon trained to be a parachuter. And on September 19, 1944, he jumped out of a plane in Holland.

“My units first mission was to protect the drop zone for the troops that were to follow,” says Coon.

He and his team had no guarantee of survival.

“They were gonna clean us out,” Coon says. “They had more access to more troops, more ammo more everything. And we had nothing but what we jumped with on our backs.”

Coon recalls getting shot at by machine guns.

“You could hear the trees snap down to where we were, and we just ducked until they went by us and went the other way,” Coon says.

He remembers when he got hit by a chip of a bullet.

“It felt like a really hard slap,” Coon says. “That’s what it felt like there was nothing there so I was pleased with that.”

Although he made it out alive, he says fighting in the world war left an everlasting mark on the veteran.

“We had bad dreams, a lot of them I know I did,” Coon says. “I didn’t tell anyone about it. It was just we had to wait for time to pass and some of it to heal.”

And although he says he never thought about himself as a hero at the time, veterans like Coon are considered superhero’s by the younger generations.

“They put their lives at risk so we could have freedom,” says the Team USA Cadets from St. Albans City School. “My grandfather died just about a year ago and he was a veteran so stuff like this means a lot,” says one cadet. “I have a couple of family members who are veterans, my father and my grandfather. I’m honoring my grandpa because he was a world war II veteran,” says another cadet.

Living superheroes like Coon continue to inspire others who hope to follow in their footsteps.

“I’m going to join the marines and I’m hoping to guard anything,” says another cadet.

“At one point, those veterans were just like them,” says Kregg Kittell — a teacher at St. Albans City School. “They were 12, 13 and my cadets most of them are 12, 13 years old. They were sitting in the same seats learning the same stuff.