St. Albans is all ‘In Good Taste’

ST. ALBANS, Vt. – 25 local wineries, distilleries and food artisans put their skills on display at St. Albans City Hall for the 7th Annual In Good Taste Festival, which shines a spotlight on local farms, food and beverages.

Koi Boynton, Coordinator of the Healthy Roots Collaborative, said it’s a great event for both businesses and the community.

“It started as a collaborative effort among a bunch of organizations within the region that celebrate local food,” Boynton said. “It’s really a celebration in the middle of winter in Vermont about local food.”

The Healthy Roots Collaborative started the event. The organization provides programs and services for both consumers and producers in the Northwest Corner of Vermont that focus on food education.

“We run a cleaning program where we harvest foods from farms and bring it to a charitable food site, we run a farm-to-school program, and we support our farm and food businesses with farm viability programming,” Boynton said.

The event is held annually at St. Albans City Hall. Other partners in the effort include Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, Northwest Regional Planning, Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce and Northwestern Medical Center.