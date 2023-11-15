Police in Swanton say a man allegedly shot at a man walking a dog in Swanton, then threatened officers attempting to take him into custody.

Police say a 55-year-old man was walking his dog while wearing a headlamp on Robin Hood Drive, near the Rail Trail, when a black utility van with several people inside stopped. The man told police someone yelled, “Why are you flashing me with your light?” before a passenger and the driver got out of the van.

Police say the passenger, later identified as Enrique Hemingway, 22, of St. Albans City, fired four shots at the dogwalker, who dove into the trees.

Swanton officers tracked the vehicle to a residence at 134 Grand Avenue. As police prepared for a “high-risk traffic stop,” Hemingway allegedly jumped from the van and ran into the house.

The driver, identified as Jared Parizo, 23, of Swanton, allegedly became confrontational with officers as they attempted to control the situation. Police said a third person, a juvenile male, got out of the van, surprising officers and allowing Parizo to break free.

Parizo allegedly ran toward one of the officers and kicked him, injuring the officers shin. As officers wrestled Parizo into custody, Hemingway approached “threatening a physical confrontation.” He was arrested without incident, police said.

Hemingway was held on $10,000 bond and was expected to be arraigned Wednesday for aggravated assault for allegedly shooting at the man and his dog. Parizo faces a charge of simple assault of a police officer and is due in court December 5.