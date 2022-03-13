A St. Albans man is due to appear in court on Monday in connection with a reported domestic assault with a gun. The St. Albans Police say he’s Arizona Cadieux, 21.

The alleged attack is believed to have happened in St. Albans City shortly before midnight Friday night. It’s said to have taken place inside a car, but where exactly the car itself was located is unclear. The alleged victim was taken to Northwestern Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Police found Cadieux in St. Albans Town, arresting him for aggravated domestic assault and unlawful restraint. Investigators also said they seized several guns belonging to Cadieux during a search on Saturday.