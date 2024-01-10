St. Albans, VT- With more than 14,000 Vermonters experiencing power outages Wednesday evening, community members in St. Albans are beginning to assess the damage caused by a storm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Strong winds knocked down power lines and uprooted trees, causing heavy damage to some homes.

A 35-foot tall tree fell overnight, taking nearby residents and neighbors by surprise, but didn’t hit any homes. The surrounding neighbors, including Jenell Tiley, were thankful the tree missed their houses. “We did not hear the tree so was kind of surprising when we got out and went outside and saw an over 30 feet down next to our house,” said Tiley.

Others weren’t so lucky, a home on Pearl St was damaged by a falling tree. Alan Cunningham, who lives in the home damaged, said, “I’ve lived here my whole life and this is one the hardest weather events I’ve seen.”

At 2:30 a.m., Cunningham woke up to a branch falling through a window where his kids were sleeping. “I woke up to the house shaking, the window completely busted out, wind howling, it felt straight out of a natural disaster movie, I woke up to everyone straight in a panic.”

Cunningham said his instincts kicked in. “First things first is the kids and the family and the animals, everything else is secondary,” said Cunningham, “I’d let the house crumble before anything happened to them.”

Nobody was injured by the falling tree. “The fact that everyone is safe and sound, somebody was definitely watching over us when this happened,” said Cunningham.

The Cunningham family was counting their blessings. “I’m just happy and thankful that everyone is safe and healthy and material things can be rebuilt,” said Cunningham.