St. Albans peaceful protest interrupted by confrontation, police responded to scene

ST. ALBANS, Vt. – On Tuesday, a peaceful protest against police brutality and systemic racism was interrupted by a confrontation that began when a man who took issue with the group’s message walked across traffic on Main Street to confront them, and one protestor who appeared to have his hand on a firearm during the exchange was taken into custody.

The protestor, seen in the image below, was released from custody shortly after and claimed he was charged with assault.

The man who approached protestors was accompanied by a woman, and both were yelling insults at the crowd for several minutes before he walked over.

The open or concealed carry of firearms is allowed without a permit in the State of Vermont, and it is unclear if additional factors beyond the man’s hand apparently being placed on the firearm contributed to his arrest.

Other onlookers yelled at protestors throughout the evening, with one telling them to “protest something real.”

At one point, another woman walked across the street to speak, and several protestors quieted the crowd to hear what she had to say.

All of this came after over 100 people peacefully protested at Taylor Park. Two protestors, Frank Spiese and Brittney Malik, described why they attended.

“At this point, I think we’ve both been reeling in our house, feeling locked inside wondering what we can do about this, and this was one of the ways we knew instantly,” Malik said. “We have to go and we have to show up and talk about this, we have to be there at least to support that.”

Spiese expressed his belief that the right to nonviolent protest shouldn’t be taken for granted.

“We have to continue to be peaceful and speak, and let our voices be heard while we can,” Spiese said. “Because who knows how much longer we’ll be able to.”

A request to one of the officers who responded to the incident to confirm the charges against the protestor hasn’t yet been answered.

The protest follows one that occurred Saturday evening in Burlington, when hundreds gathered in Battery Park, saying they’re tired of continually hearing of police brutality and the killings of black men and women.

The protesters marched to the nearby Burlington Police Headquarters, calling for criminal justice reform.

Protesters like Fern Thompson, understand that racism has existed in our country for far too long. “I’m here to protest every single black person that has been killed at the hands of white supremacists, cops, one and the same. It’s been going on for as long as we’ve been a country and it shouldn’t be going on any more and it just needs to stop.”

President of the Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police George Merkel wrote Saturday night that he’s sad and outraged — adding, there was no reason for Floyd to have died. Vermont State Police have also been vocal, condemning the actions of the four Minneapolis Police Officers involved, as ‘beyond disturbing’, saying they have no place in law enforcement.