St. Albans police chief will retire at end of 2020

The St. Albans Police Department, and Chief Gary Taylor, have been plagued recently by allegations of misconduct against three former officers and one currently-employed officer. The union that represents the department’s officers have also called, in a letter, for the chief to resign because it has lost all confidence in him.

In the midst of these controvrsies, Taylor has announced his retirement effective at the end of the year. “The chief has been criticized for allowing that to occur on his watch,” city manager Dominic Cloud said. Chief Taylor referred our request for an interview to Cloud.

The most prominent allegations involve Jason Lawton and Zachary Pigeon. Lawton was fired last year after body cam video, appearing to show him punching a handcuffed woman in a holding cell, became public. He was arrested for simple assault, and his case is still pending. Pigeon is still employed, but is on leave without pay, following his arrest last month on sexual assault and kidnapping charges.

“Nobody pushed the chief to make this decision,” Cloud said. “The City Council certainly didn’t, I certainly didn’t, and the didn’t yield to the pressure of the union. He just felt that this was the best time for him, and also for the department, to turn the page.”

Cloud added that Chief Taylor was already considering retirement since he turns 65 this summer, but the nature of those considerations changed this past weekend when he learned of the union’s letter calling for him to step down. “He let me know he thinks he’s ready to speed up the timeline a little bit, and he thought it would be best for the community if we announced it sooner rather than later and began planning for that transition,” Cloud said.

In the letter, union members wrote that the levels of morale and trust within the department have plummeted recently, citing six reasons: apparent disregard of members’ concerns about potential new hires and current employees, poor communication about serious problems, a lack of support in times of crisis, a perceived desire by the chief to place his own self-image above the department’s image, stifling employees’ professional development through an inadequate training budget, and decisions alleged to be unclear and reactionary.

“They still haven’t substantiated any examples about the allegations that I believe, and they didn’t offer any specific examples when I met with them,” Cloud said, but he agreed that a rift has developed within the department that needs to be healed. “I think the chief felt like the reconciliation could begin best if he stepped aside.”

The New England Police Benevolent Association Local 420 represents St. Albans officers. We reached out to the union for this story, but no one was available for comment.