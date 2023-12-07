St. Albans, VT- The town of St. Albans is will be officially in the holiday spirit Friday when its 9th annual tractor parade revs up.

The parade of about 60 tractors is set to start at 6 p.m. with tractors decked out in holiday lights.

Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said the parade is a way for farmers in Franklin County and beyond to thank the community for supporting them through the years.

“Put the pajamas on the kids, bundle them up and bring them to this parade,” Tebbets said. “It’s just a magical night for everybody.”

But the event is more than just the bright lights: Behind every tractor lies a Vermont dairy farmer, said Kiersten Bourgeois, marketing director for Dairy Farmers of America.

“It’s a great way to say thank you to our farmers who produce nutritious milk every day and gives kids a firsthand closeup view of farm equipment that is so beautifully lit,” said.

Tebbetts said 2023 has been challenging year for dairy farmers affected by July’s historic flooding. He said it “speaks to the grit and determination and the hard work and perseverance of the farm community that they can still put on the parade despite the challenges they’re still facing.”