ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — The new owner of a convenience store in St. Albans is taking steps aimed at impacting local students positively by removing advertisements for tobacco and alcohol visible from a nearby high school.

In an effort to encourage healthier decisions among students, the store owner recently decided to eliminate all tobacco and alcohol ads from the premises adjacent to Bellows Free Academy High School.

Lance Metayer, a social worker at Bellows Free Academy, emphasized the influence of a student’s environment in cultivating healthy habits at a young age. “We know that advertising is really effective, so the more we see advertising, the more likely we are to try the product advertised. I think tobacco and alcohol advertising is especially effective,” Metayeh stated.

The decision to remove these ads came after Mike Rooney purchased the convenience store, rebranding it as ‘From Scratch.’ Rooney explained, “At the end of the day, I feel strong in my conviction that was the right thing to do. Not concerned about being detrimental to my sales, we just got to be better salespeople.”

Rooney remains determined to contribute to the solution, transforming the store’s offerings to promote healthier living. “We’ve changed the whole menu and dynamics of how we did the deli from scratch, we got rid of the processed type foods, trying to promote a more healthy way of living and give people more cooked options,” he said.

Reflecting on his own childhood experiences, Rooney added, “When I was growing up, I would walk to a small convenience store a few blocks away… It was fun, oftentimes I’d go with my brother and get soda pop and gum.”

The initiative aims to present a different message to young people passing by the store, hoping to inspire a healthier perspective among the community’s youth.