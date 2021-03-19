St. Albans to lose 5-star childcare center, displacing nearly 40 families

The pandemic has underscored the need for childcare services in the state and nationwide. But in St. Albans, one center is shutting down and displacing nearly 40 children and their families.

“It kind of feels like this bomb dropped and everybody is left there to scramble and figure it out,” said Tanya Wells-Lahaie, a member of the Greater Burlington YMCA (GBYMCA) childcare program in St. Albans.

The mother of two said she and a dozen other families were notified via email last week.

“(The Y) had been looking for temporary space…but decided not to continue looking for a space, and they’ll be shutting down,” said Wells-Lahaie.

Interim CEO Marsha Faryniarz explained they had a partnership with the federal government, which allowed them to use part of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)building for 25 years. Until early December, they were forced to move after a burst pipe incident.

“We had this great facility that could house up to 45 children. Age one up through five…We had a kitchen, could provide food,” said Faryniarz.

Thinking they would move back to the USCIS building in September, the Y found a temporary space in the old CCV building. The problem now is, the permanent building won’t be reopening and the temporary space will close April 1.

“Our thinking originally is we thought when we had a September deadline, is maybe we would find something else temporarily, until we could move back to our permanent space. And then we found out that that space was not going to happen,” said Faryniarz. “The reason we closed is we lost our facility. We don’t have a home for the childcare.”

Wells-Lahaie says losing the center has a ripple effect.

“We have families in our center that are single moms, that are not working in the home, they are crisis right now,” said Wells-Lahaie.

Additionally, 17 staff members will be let go. St. Albans City Manager Dominic Cloud points out, the problem is even bigger than finding a space.

“We kind of have a broken model here. We’ve got a service that everybody needs, that is increasingly regarded as a public good, that is highly regulated, and inadequately funded,” said Cloud.

Thankfully, he says the city could see a solution soon. As he’s working to partner new providers in new spaces, it’s just a matter of time.

“That’s the struggle is why do we have to wait until five to have care? Zero to five is the most important developmental time and we don’t provide care for families. It doesn’t make any sense.”

Though disappointed, Wells-Lahaie says she hopes she and other families in St. Albans can find another center soon.