A woman from St. Johnsbury is due in court next Thursday after investigators say she led them on a chase through at least six different towns.

The Lyndonville Police Department says Savannah Cole, 29, was wanted on outstanding warrants when an officer tried to pull her over on Depot Street at about 6:30 p.m Friday. She reportedly sped onto Interstate 91 North, where Vermont State Police tried to stop her car with spike strips but failed.

Cole is believed to have made an illegal U-turn onto I-91 South in Orleans, got off of the interstate in Barton and got away from police in Glover. A Lyndonville officer apparently saw her driving toward town from I-91 a little before 12:30 Saturday morning. She’s accused of leading police through Burke at that point before she was arrested at gunpoint in Newark.

Cole was being held at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury Saturday night on $5,000 bail.