St. Johnsbury, VT — The search for a new fire chief that began in August has finally come to a close. Bradley Reed, a longtime firefighter who has served the community for more than twenty years has been appointed as St. Johnsbury’s new chief.

Chief Reed was one of 18 applicants but was unanimously chosen by the selection committee.

Reed’s father, grandfather and two uncles had all served the department. “A lot of children like to be firefighters, and I was one of those kids,” said Reed. “I was just lucky enough to have somebody in my family, multiple people in my family, who were firefighters.”

Reed’s career began in 1998 and eight years later, he was promoted to captain. Reed further climbed the ranks in 2018 when he was made assistant chief and today, he was finally named chief.

Town Manager Chad Whitehead said, “just being familiar with the fire department itself here, but also his knowledge on the fire service and the professional development that he’s gone out and done for himself really brings forth a good opportunity for the town.”

Chief Reed says that some of his top priorities are to recruit more members and build a new station. “One of the biggest challenges that we have in emergency services right now is recruiting folks, and it’s very hard to find people to fill those roles.”

In an emergency, Chief Reed says at least two officers will respond, but he’s looking to up this number especially given the rise in call volume this year.

“We need a new fire house, which is a huge financial burden on the community, but it’s also important for us to be able to live with services that we need.”

Chief Reed says he’s ready for the role and he’ll tell you, he loves being a firefighter, just as he did as a kid. “There’s just so many great things that happen. We see a lot of bad things too, but it’s the best job in the world.” Reed reiterated, “it’s the best job in the world.”