A St. Johnsbury man is due in court Monday afternoon on ten criminal charges related to a alleged bank robbery.

William Garrett, 37, is accused of robbing the Union Bank branch on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury just before 2:30 Friday afternoon. Police say no weapons were used. Investigators arrested him Saturday morning.

Garrett is charged with assault and robbery, simple assault, petit larceny and seven counts of violating release conditions. He was being held at Northeast Regional Correctional in St. Johnsbury Sunday night on $10,000 bond.