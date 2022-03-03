Vermont State Police have identified the victim of Tuesday’s fatal shooting outside Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.

Police said an autopsy determined that Vincent Keithan, 44, of St. Johnsbury died of a gunshot wound to the neck. The death has been ruled a homicide. According to investigators, Keithan was targeted by his assailants.

Late Wednesday, state police released more details on the aftermath of the shooting, which occurred just after 8 a.m. in the hospital parking lot. Troopers say the search for a gray Jeep Wrangler that was in the area at the time ended shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, some four hours away in Columbia County, New York.

New York State Police located the Jeep headed south on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of Milan. New York troopers initiated a traffic stop, but the driver fled. Troopers used spike strips to stop the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger ran into some nearby woods, where they were found a short time later.

Police said the driver suffered a non-life-threatening injury during the pursuit and was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No details were provided on how the driver was injured. The passenger was not hurt and was released.

No one is in custody related to Keithan’s death, police said, and the investigation by Vermont State Police and the New York State Police continues.